L&T bags contract to build Metro’s elevated stretch on OMR

The ₹1,021-crore project passing through the IT corridor will be completed in three years

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has awarded the contract to build the elevated stretch between Nehru Nagar and Sholinganallur to Larsen and Toubro.

The contractor will have to build viaduct and stations on the 10-km stretch at an estimated cost of ₹1,021 crore. Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, P.T.C. Colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur will each get a station in a few years.

This stretch that connects the IT corridor and other busy commercial areas, forms part of the Corridor 3 of the 45.8-km Madhavaram-SIPCOT line under Project II. The line passes through three important intersections of Perungudi, Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur. The company will be given three years to complete the viaduct construction. Stabling lines and crossover facilities for connectivity will be provided at Okkiam Thoraippakkam.

Also, at Okkiam Maduvu, CMRL will build portal structures to accommodate the elevated expressed way planned by Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Ltd., according to officials.

Glitch hits services

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, owing to signalling issue, the trains were running slow between Washermenpet and Chennai Central Metro Rail stations.

While the average speed of trains is usually 35 kmph, for a brief period, they were operated at 25 kmph, sources said. Subsequently, the issue was resolved.