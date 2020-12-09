L&T gets first contract for Chennai Metro phase II

It had emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting ₹1,035 crore

In a big step before starting construction for the phase II project, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has issued the first major contract for building of stations from Power House till Porur.

Larsen and Toubro bagged the contract for this work after emerging as the lowest bidder, quoting ₹1,035 crore for building nine stations and the viaduct, sources said.

The 8 km Power House-Porur stretch will have nine stations that include Power House, Saligramam, Avichi School, Alwarthirunagar, Valasaravakkam, Karambakkam, Alapapakkam Junction and Porur Junction.

According to CMRL officials, the letter of acceptance will be issued in a week or two, after which the contractor will be expected to commence construction sometime next year.

The contractor will have to finish building this section within three years, officials said.

Traffic congestion

It will be a major challenge to build an elevated stretch along this line as severe traffic congestion persists here on a daily basis.

“The police should make traffic diversions and take spaces in such a way so as to cause as much less inconvenience as they can. Otherwise, commuting through this stretch will become even more tough,” an official said.

Sources said the tender for construction of the elevated stretch from Poonamallee to Porur Junction, a distance of nearly 4 km, will be awarded this week. This whole 12 km stretch will be the first one to get operational in the phase II project, whose entire length is 118.9 km with two other corridors — Madhavaram to Shollinganallur and Madhavaram to SIPCOT as well.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will be extending a loan for building the 12 km Light House to Poonamallee corridor that runs from Poonamallee to Power House. While this will be an elevated section, the remaining portions of the corridor will be underground, officials said. Tenders for construction work from Light House till Power House will be taken up soon.

It is to be noted that L&T had carried out a lot of constructions in the phase I Chennai Metro Rail project too.

Sources said the tenders for building underground stations and tunnels may be awarded within a few weeks.