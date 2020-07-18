LSD stamps, ecstasy pills seized from postal parcels

LSD stamps, ecstasy pills and MDMA crystals that came in two postal parcels from the Netherlands were seized and two persons have been held in this regard, according to a press release.
Chennai Air Customs held these parcels at the Foreign Post Office based on suspicion that it may have narcotic substances.
One parcel had a DVD cover and when opened, it contained a plastic pouch with three packs having 25 LSD stamps, 31 pink MDMA pills and six grams of white crystal of MDMA.
The LSD stamps are lysergic acid diethylamide and a very potent hallucinogen. “These LSD stamps are commonly known as Bicycle Day and Hofmann, containing 33 micrograms of LSD.
“These soaked onto sheets of absorbent paper with colourful designs which are cut into small, individual dosage units in the shape of stamps,” the release said.
The pink pills had an embossed popular soft drink logo and had 200 mg of MDMA, a narcotics substance.
In the second parcel, there were 100 pink pills and eight grams of white crystal and they are suspected to be MDMA. “These pills are commonly known as ‘DHL-LKW’ are in shape of a truck and contain 297 mg MDMA. These are the strongest pills seized till date,” the release said. In total, 131 MDMA pills, 14 grams of MDMA crystals and 25 LSD stamps which are worth ₹6 lakh have been seized.
Subsequently, the officials searched the houses of the persons whose names the parcels were addressed to and two of them have been detained now.
Further investigations are on.
