LPG distributors wary of the emerging scenario

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distributors are a worried lot with CNG companies aiming to cover large number of consumers. “The first targets will be our own customers and oil marketing companies are not telling us anything. Our agreements with the OMCs are renewed every five years. If we are given a heads up, we can diversify into some other vocation,” said a city-based distributor.

Throughout the State, an estimated 1.5 lakh persons are involved in the LPG business. “This includes those working in bottling plants, right from the security personnel to the unskilled labourers. Though this gas is a cleaner and safer fuel, the government must ensure a smooth transition for those in the trade,” said another distributor, who expressed concern about distributors in rural areas.

“These people have been admitted within the last five years and are young and have pinned their hopes on the business,” he pointed out.

However, an oil industry expert said distributors, like petroleum dealers, need to be worried about any immediate impact on businesses. “Change is a part of life. We are witnessing influx of e-vehicles in the market. There have been times when entire industries have vanished and new ones come in their place. Even though PNG supplies have been going on in places like Mumbai and Delhi for several years now, LPG distributors continue to serve in these cities too. We will have to wait and watch the situation,” he said.