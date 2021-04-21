Loyola celebrates 96th College Day

Loyola College celebrated its 96th College Day on April 17. The event was shortened to around 180 minutes instead of three hours.

V. Mohan, chairman and chief diabetologist at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, was the chief guest. In his speech from the college auditorium, he said he was a proud alumnus of the college. He attributed his achievements to the academic climate of the college in his formative years.

Guest of Honour C. Jayakumar, vice-president and head, corporate human resources, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mumbai, in his online address, urged the students to be dedicated and determined and work hard in their chosen field to achieve excellence.

Around 150 persons participated. Principal A. Thomas SJ presented the college’s milestones during the academic year 2020-21.

Senior college officials participated in the event.