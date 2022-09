Celebrations included a department-level interaction with the alumni and a campus tour

Loyola College observed its annual alumni day here on Sunday, in which the 2022 distinguished alumni awards were conferred on 4 persons.

The alumni chosen were Verghese Kurien, Vetrimaaran, Ajit Isaac and Sultan Refai. Apart from the awards, the Alumni Day celebrations included a department-level interaction with the alumni and a campus tour.