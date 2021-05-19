Loyola Alumni Association distributes COVID care kits among underprivileged

Each kit contains pulse oximeter, sanitiser, face shield, a packet of Kabasura kudineer, 30 pieces of masks and 30 zinc vitamin tablets

Loyola Alumni Association, through the college’s outreach volunteers, has started supplying home care COVID-19 medical kits to the underprivileged families in select areas with the help of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The kit has been given to 184 outreach community leaders from 39 neighbourhood areas. The kit contains a pulse oximeter, sanitiser, face shield, a packet of kabasura kudineer, 30 pieces of three-ply masks, and 30 zinc vitamin tablets. “The purpose of the kit is to help those who have contracted the infection to identify themselves and go to healthcare centres for treatment,” said College principal A. Thomas.

The college invited representatives of each community in the neighbourhood to the campus and trained them on the use of the kit. It contains an instruction sheet in Tamil. The project was taken up as an awareness activity by engaging the neighbourhood community, he added.