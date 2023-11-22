‘Low pressure likely to form over south Andaman Sea by November 26’

November 22, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said on Wednesday that most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will experience light to moderate rain for the next three days.

On Thursday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts. Addressing a press conference here, S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a low pressure was likely to form over the south Andaman Sea around November 26. It was likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the south-east Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea on November 27. “We are watching the Bay and the systems that are developing there. We have to wait and watch whether this system will bring rain to our State,” he added.

In the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Tiruppur recorded the highest rainfall of 17 cm.