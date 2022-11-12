Low-pressure area to continue to bring light to moderate showers in Tamil Nadu on November 12

The LPA is expected to cross into the land on Saturday

The LPA is expected to cross into the land on Saturday

The low-pressure area brought in widespread rains to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Friday and early Saturday morning.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the LPA is expected to cross into the land on Saturday and move westwards to emerge into the Arabian Sea by Sunday. It will continue to bring light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in isolated places.

The rainfall recorded from 8.30 a.m. on Friday to 5.30 a.m. on Saturday at various observatories and stations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is as follows:

Observatories: Karaikal - 10.7 cm, Cuddalore - 8.7 cm, Madurai airport 5.7 cm, Puducherry 5.4 cm, Meenambakkam - 5.16 cm, Coimbatore 5.1cm, Tiruchi - 3.7 cm, Salem - 3.2cm, Nagapattinam - 2.8cm, Nungambakkam - 2.04 cm, Adiramapattinam - 1.1 cm,

Automatic weather stations: Chidambaram 27.4cm, Meenambakkam (ISRO station) - 4.6cm, Coimbatore (AMFU) - 4 cm, Kalavati in Ranipet - 4 cm, Virudhunagar - 3.5cm, Tiruttani- - 3.3 cm, Thirupathisaram in Kanniyakumari district - 2.6 cm, Periyakulam in Theni district - 2.2 cm,

Agro stations: Vriddhachalam - 7.85 cm, Aruppukottai- 5.75 cm, Kattapakkam in Kancheepuram - 5.5 cm, Sirugamani in Tiruchi district - 5 cm, Sandhiyur In Salem district - 4.7cm, Vamban in Pudukottai district - 4.35 cm, Tirur in Tiruvallur district - 2.15 cm, Paparapatty in Dharmapuri district - 1.6 cm

Automatic rain guages: Poonamallee - 5.95cm, Taramani - 5.7cm, MRC Nagar in Chennai 5.2 cm, YMCA Nandanam - 5.05 cm, Chembarambakkam - 4.4 cm, ACS Medical College in Kancheepuram district - 3.8 cm, Grand Anaicut in Thanjavur district -3.15cm, NIOT Pallikaranai - 3.08 cm, West Tambaram - 2.7 cm, RK Pet in Tiruvallur district - 2.4 cm, Goodwill School in Tiruvallur district - 2.1 cm, Sathyabhama University - 1.8 cm, and Denkanikotta in Krishnagiri district - 1.3 cm.