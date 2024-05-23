Low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal moves northeast wards, likely to become a depression

The Low Pressure Area (LPA) over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards and lies over westcentral adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here said on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The update was made by 5.30 a.m.

The LPA is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by Thursday morning. It is likely to move northeastwards, intensify further and reach northeast & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by Friday evening, the RMC said in a statement.EOM

