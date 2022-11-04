Low pressure area may form in Bay of Bengal by Nov 9, could move towards TN coast on Nov 10, 11

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning are also very likely to continue till November 6, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has said

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 04, 2022 16:30 IST

A scene in Chennai on Thursday evening, after the rains | Photo Credit: RAGU R

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, announced on Friday that a low pressure area was likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Sri Lanka, around November 9.

Additional Director-General of Meteorology, S. Balachandran, told presspersons that the system was likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 10 and 11. Fishermen have been advised not to venture to the south and central Bay from November 9.

The upper air circulation that was over Tamil Nadu now lay over the Kerala coast and its neighbourhood, and the east-west sheer zone, where the easterlies and westerly winds meet, was running from this system to the South Andaman Sea, bringing fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, he said.

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning were also very likely to continue till November 6.

Mr. Balachandran said that in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Friday, Tondiarpet in Chennai recorded 14 cm of rain, followed by the DGP Office on Kamaraj Salai, Chennai, and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district with 12 cm. Vedaranyam and Kayalpattinam recorded 10 cm each, while Perambur in Chennai registered 9 cm.

The rain gauges at Kayathar, Srivaikuntam and Kadambur in Thoothukudi and at the Chennai district collectorate recorded 8 cm of rain each. The stations at Ayanavaram, Anna University, the Chennai meteorological office at Nungambakkam and Ambattur and Red Hills recorded 7 cm each.

