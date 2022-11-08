Low pressure area likely to form over Bay today

Experts and weather enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting and watching the Bay for the likely formation of a low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on Wednesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, had forecast the formation under the influence of a cyclonic circulation lying over the same region and extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said that the low pressure area is likely to form and move towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts in the next 48 hours. Asked about the rain in the city and suburbs, he said these rain had no connection with the low pressure that is to form. These rain are due to monsoon currents and small convective clouds that are passing by that are bring rain in short spells. On Wednesday, light to moderate rain has been forecast at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On Thursday, heavy rain has been forecast at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On Friday, light to moderate rain has been forecast for many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ramanathapuram, Karur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. As far as Chennai is concerned on Wednesday, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31-32 degree Celsius and 24-25 degree Celsius respectively. On Tuesday, several places in and around Chennai city experienced rainfall. The observatories at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam registered 2.6 mm and 7.4 mm of rain respectively in the period from 8.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. Here is data for some other stations: Good Will School at Villivakkam in Tiruvallur district - 47 mm, NIOT Pallikaranai - 4.4mm, ACS Medical College- 13.5 mm, Chembarambakkam - 19, Sathyabama University - 2.5mm and Kattapakkam Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Kancheepuram district - 41mm.