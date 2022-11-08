Low pressure area likely to form over Bay today

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 20:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts and weather enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting and watching the Bay for the likely formation of a low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on Wednesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, had forecast the formation under the influence of a cyclonic circulation lying over the same region and extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said that the low pressure area is likely to form and move towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts in the next 48 hours. Asked about the rain in the city and suburbs, he said these rain had no connection with the low pressure that is to form. These rain are due to monsoon currents and small convective clouds that are passing by that are bring rain in short spells. On Wednesday, light to moderate rain has been forecast at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On Thursday, heavy rain has been forecast at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On Friday, light to moderate rain has been forecast for many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ramanathapuram, Karur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. As far as Chennai is concerned on Wednesday, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31-32 degree Celsius and 24-25 degree Celsius respectively. On Tuesday, several places in and around Chennai city experienced rainfall. The observatories at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam registered 2.6 mm and 7.4 mm of rain respectively in the period from 8.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. Here is data for some other stations: Good Will School at Villivakkam in Tiruvallur district - 47 mm, NIOT Pallikaranai - 4.4mm, ACS Medical College- 13.5 mm, Chembarambakkam - 19, Sathyabama University - 2.5mm and Kattapakkam Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Kancheepuram district - 41mm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app