Low-pressure area in Bay triggers sharp showers in Chennai; IMD predicts more rainy days

Two-wheeler riders had a tough time riding on the Poonamallee High Road near Maduravoyal after a sharp spell of rain on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Chennai may get to enjoy pleasant weather for a few more days.

On Wednesday, sharp showers lashed Anna Salai, Adyar, Ashok Nagar, Mylapore, Saidapet, Nanganallur and Guindy.

A low-pressure area that has formed over the west central Bay of Bengal triggered the rain and this is likely to increase in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sky is likely to be generally cloudy. One or two spells of moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 25 or 26 degree Celsius respectively,” the department said.

Heavy rain forecast

As far as the State is concerned, the department has predicted that heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram,, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Chennai, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Perambalur, Ranipet, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Cinchona in Coimbatore and Yercaud in Salem district got the maximum rain of 3 cm each for the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.