Low pressure area brewing over the Bay to influence mild weather over T.N. for 2 days

Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, says a low pressure area is likely to form over the east central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal today. Chennai to get light to moderate rain till Friday

Published - August 28, 2024 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Temporary respite: A few pockets of the State, particularly those in north Tamil Nadu, may experience light rain. File photo

Temporary respite: A few pockets of the State, particularly those in north Tamil Nadu, may experience light rain. File photo | Photo Credit: File photo

A low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal will influence mild and temperate weather over parts of Tamil Nadu for two days, from Thursday. A few pockets of the State, particularly those in north Tamil Nadu, may experience light rain.

Coastal places such as Chennai got a respite from the dry and warm weather, as the weather system over the Bay is gaining strength. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in the city dropped drastically to 30.7 degrees Celsius and 30.4 degrees Celsius respectively – nearly four degrees Celsius below normal for the day.

Other places, including Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Puducherry, Tiruttani and Salem, experienced relatively pleasant weather with mild rain. Some weather stations in Coimbatore, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts too received light rain till 6 p.m. on Wednesday. In its bulletin, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said a low pressure area was likely to form over the east central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

It would move close to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in the following two days.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said the weather system, which is consolidating into a low pressure area, is drawing more moisture towards it. The abundant moisture in the atmosphere has triggered cloud bands over places such as Chennai, and would bring light rain till Friday.

The State is likely to get strong surface winds, with a speed reaching 30 km/hour to 40 km/hour. When the system moves northwards, dry weather may return over several parts towards the weekend. Chennai will experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms till Friday, officials said.

The State’s seasonal rainfall continues to be above normal since June 1, having received 33.5 cm as on Wednesday. The normal share of rainfall is 20.1 cm during this period.

