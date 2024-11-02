Low-income LPG consumers covered with safety checks as part of IOC’s campaign

As part of ensuring that safety norms reach those living in small spaces, Indian Oil Corporation has completed covering over 43 lakh low-income households in the State. Working through its network of distributors, it has carried out these free but mandatory checks at the homes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumers.

“Our target is to cover 45 lakh such homes and we hope to complete these two lakh households in a few weeks. Most of these homes usually have just single rooms where cooking, living and dining are all clubbed in that small space. We have been giving them basic safety tips including placing open flames like puja lamps as far away as possible from the stove. Sometimes people have the habit of placing the stove on the floor and cooking in a seated position, which is not safe. The stove should be at a higher level than the top of the cylinder,” explained a senior company official.

Since these dwellings would have ceiling fans close to the cooking area, homemakers have been advised to turn off the fans while cooking. Similarly, as is the norm in all cases, consumers must ensure that they accept fresh LPG cylinders only after they are connected to the stove using the regulator and lit. “Consumers should provide the OTP to the delivery person only after this check is done.”

“These are mandatory checks and rules that are to be followed by all LPG consumers. We have targeted these homes since they are more vulnerable. One very positive outcome of this drive is that consumers are very much aware of safety protocols. Many also know the common LPG emergency number 1906. Similar drives would be conducted for other households as well,” explained another official.