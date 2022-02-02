Low Income Family

CHENNAI

02 February 2022 12:14 IST

The announcement about linking River Cauvery with River Pennar and Pennar with River Krishna, is a welcome one. It will keep farmers in the Delta region happy since water supply would be perennial and they would not need to wait for opening of dams. Thanjavur is our rice bowl and since rice is our staple food, this is a very good announcement. Hopefully, it will be implemented soon.

Another announcement that makes one happy is the framing of policy for battery swap stations. In the future, we would run out of petrol and diesel and this would be very beneficial for us. The inclusion of the new Chennai- Bengaluru Expressway in the 25000 km of roads, is another welcome one. The present road has more traffic than it can take, he said.

(L. Kalaivendan works as an office assistant and lives with his family of three)

Advertising

Advertising