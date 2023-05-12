May 12, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Louis Berger has been chosen as the consultant for doing a master plan and the detailed techno economic report for Chennai’s second airport planned at Parandur in Kancheepuram district, sources in the State government said.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) had published a request for proposal (RFP) looking for a consultant in December last year and based on this, four firms had given their bids a few weeks ago. “Louis Berger was awarded the contract recently and they will begin the work soon,” a source said.

Estimated at ₹20,000 crore, the State government proposes to build the airport over 4,791 acres of land in and around Parandur.

As a first step, the government sent a site clearance request to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and issued the RFP for the detailed techno- economic report. The report will be extensive one, covering almost every requirement for the project from a master plan, various surveys, economic evaluation, financial models, social impact study, environmental management plan and environmental impact assessment.

“The consultant’s role is a significant throughout the project till the construction work is completed and the airport operations begin,” another source said.

Farmers protest

Meanwhile, the farmers had been protesting against the project since they were likely to lose their land and their livelihood will take a great hit.

They have said the site was not suitable owing to the presence of several waterbodies in the area and if it comes up, there could be many serious environmental issues. To look into the latter issue, the government formed a high-level committee and a hydrogeological study is being taken up.

“The initial data collection work for the hydrogeological study has begun and the expert committee is looking into it. The study will be ready within six months. All the concerns and issues that farmers and activists have raised will be addressed before the project takes off,” he said.