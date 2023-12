December 15, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Birth and death certificates, which were lost or damaged during Cyclone Michaung can be downloaded from the Civil Registration System website, free of cost. In a press release, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said if required, those from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts could download the lost/damaged certificates for births and deaths, registered from 2018, on the website.