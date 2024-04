April 27, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board levied a penalty of ₹25,000 and seized a lorry that had decanted sewage on open land at Kuppusamy Street in Karapakkam on Friday. Action was initiated in accordance with a Government Order during an inspection in zone 15 in the city, a press release said.

