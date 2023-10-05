Lorry runs over man sleeping on the platform near Park Town in Chennai

October 05, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 65-year-old man, who was sleeping on a platform, was crushed to death when a lorry ran over him near Park Town on Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as N. Subramani, who ran a shop on the platform on Memorial Hall Street in Park Town. The police said that he usually slept next to the shop after closing it for the day. On Wednesday night, Subramani closed his shop and slept on the platform. Around 10.30 p.m., a lorry went out of control and ran over him when he was fast asleep. The police arrested lorry driver S. Murugesan, 40, of Thoothukudi.