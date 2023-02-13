ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry owners want the government to open river sand quarries closer to Chennai

February 13, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The lorry owners’ association says river sand was preferred over m-sand because of quality issues and apart from Cuddalore and Villupuram, the nearest quarries were in Tiruchi and Thanjavur

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Southern Lorry Owners’ Welfare Association want the State government to open more river sand quarries in Chennai’s neighbouring districts.

In a representation to the Chief Minister, the association pointed out that Chennai gets its major share of river sand from two quarries in Vellore and Villupuram. The shortage in supply would affect the infrastructure projects and the construction industry.

Association’s president R. Muniratnam said Chennai and its periphery need about 2,500 loads of river sand daily. However, the city gets only 500-600 loads daily from two quarries. The other nearest quarries were in Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There was demand for river sand because of quality issues in m-sand. At present, five units of river sand was sold for ₹30,000 to ₹31,000. If quarries were opened in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Cuddalore, the cost of sand would come down by a minimum of 10%.

The association said about two lakh workers depend on the construction industry in the city and peripheral areas for their livelihood. “We have requested the government to open quarries in various districts around the city to meet the demand and reduce transportation cost,” said Mr. Muniratnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US