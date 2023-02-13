Lorry owners want the government to open river sand quarries closer to Chennai

February 13, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the Southern Lorry Owners’ Welfare Association want the State government to open more river sand quarries in Chennai’s neighbouring districts.

In a representation to the Chief Minister, the association pointed out that Chennai gets its major share of river sand from two quarries in Vellore and Villupuram. The shortage in supply would affect the infrastructure projects and the construction industry.

Association’s president R. Muniratnam said Chennai and its periphery need about 2,500 loads of river sand daily. However, the city gets only 500-600 loads daily from two quarries. The other nearest quarries were in Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

There was demand for river sand because of quality issues in m-sand. At present, five units of river sand was sold for ₹30,000 to ₹31,000. If quarries were opened in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Cuddalore, the cost of sand would come down by a minimum of 10%.

The association said about two lakh workers depend on the construction industry in the city and peripheral areas for their livelihood. “We have requested the government to open quarries in various districts around the city to meet the demand and reduce transportation cost,” said Mr. Muniratnam.