GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lorry owners urge government to reduce road tax, operate more sand quarries across T.N.

Southern Lorry Owners Welfare Association in a representation to the Chief Minister have explained their charter of demands which include operation of 90 sand quarries across the State to address sand shortage, reduce sales tax levied on fuel and removal of 26 toll plazas

December 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Southern Lorry Owners Welfare Association want the State government to reduce road tax as it has severely affected the lorry operators across the State.

Their charter of demands, include operation of 90 sand quarries across the State to address sand shortage, reduce sales tax levied on fuel and removal of 26 toll plazas. In a representation to the Chief Minister, R.Muniratnam, the association’s president, said the State government must operate 90 sand quarries across the State.

Only 300 loads of sand were being provided daily through online booking in all the districts. But the State has a demand of 9,000 lorry loads daily. Of this, Chennai and its surrounding districts need about 3,000 loads of sand every day.

Construction activity in both public and private sectors have suffered a setback due to sand shortage. The State government must open more quarries after the Northeast monsoon to help the 75,000 lorry operators and workers in the State, he said.

The association also wanted the 26 toll plazas to be removed. On average, each 10-wheeler tipper lorry paid about ₹8 lakh as toll fee every year apart from road tax, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.