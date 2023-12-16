Lorry owners urge government to reduce road tax, operate more sand quarries across T.N.

December 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of Southern Lorry Owners Welfare Association want the State government to reduce road tax as it has severely affected the lorry operators across the State.

Their charter of demands, include operation of 90 sand quarries across the State to address sand shortage, reduce sales tax levied on fuel and removal of 26 toll plazas. In a representation to the Chief Minister, R.Muniratnam, the association’s president, said the State government must operate 90 sand quarries across the State.

Only 300 loads of sand were being provided daily through online booking in all the districts. But the State has a demand of 9,000 lorry loads daily. Of this, Chennai and its surrounding districts need about 3,000 loads of sand every day.

Construction activity in both public and private sectors have suffered a setback due to sand shortage. The State government must open more quarries after the Northeast monsoon to help the 75,000 lorry operators and workers in the State, he said.

The association also wanted the 26 toll plazas to be removed. On average, each 10-wheeler tipper lorry paid about ₹8 lakh as toll fee every year apart from road tax, he added.