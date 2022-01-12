Lorry owners federation wants separate colour code for sand lorries

Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners Federation has suggested that the State government introduce separate colour code for sand lorries to streamline river sand sale.

While welcoming the government’s move to open more sand quarries and make it easily available for people, members of the federation said fixing colour code for lorries used for transportation of sand would help easily identify them. Similarly, such vehicles must also be fitted with GPS equipment.

It may be recalled that the government had recently announced opening of river sand quarries across Tamil Nadu and prioritising sales for individual customers at a cost of ₹1,000 per unit.

At present, the government had noted that GPS equipment would be fitted in shunting vehicles to be used in quarries and government sand depots. However, the federation wants such equipment to be installed in sand lorries to monitor operation and illegal sales.

There are about 40,000 lorries registered as sand lories across the State. However, several of them are not being operated due to dearth of sand loads, members said.

S.Yuvaraj, president of the federation, said the State government must also consider restricting trucks with national permits from engaging in sand sale to prevent transportation to other States. There are nearly 22,000 trucks with national permits operating in the State.

The State has a demand for nearly 20,000 sand loads daily and of this, Chennai has a demand for about 6,000 -7,000 loads. However, sand shortage has affected construction activity. “We would be able to supply three units of sand for nearly ₹12,000 to Chennai if the quarries are in neighbouring district. The rate would depend on the distance of quarries and fuel cost,” he said.

The federation also plans to launch portal or mobile application to aid sand customers in transporting sand loads that they purchase at government depots.