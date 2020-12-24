Lorry owners call off strike

Decision follows talks with Transport Department officials

Lorry owners in the State have called off their indefinite strike demanding withdrawal of orders relating to installation of speed governors, reflective stickers and GPS instruments on vehicles.

This follows a meeting of Transport Department officials with representatives of various associations in the city on Wednesday, during which a committee was formed to sort out issues on a regular basis.

Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners’ Association State president M.R. Kumaraswamy said they were satisfied with the government’s acceptance of their demands.

Truckers now need not provide renewal certificates for speed governors or show authorisation letters from the company that sold them reflective stickers. It is enough if the RTOs verify the speed governors. As for the stickers, purchase bills can be shown.

On the reduction of VAT on diesel, the Department said it would discuss the issue with the government.