Lorry owner murdered in Chennai’s Chromepet 

Published - May 28, 2024 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang in Chromepet after a quarrel erupted over repayment of a loan he gave to one of his friends.

The victim has been identified as Thomas, 50, a resident of T.S. Lakshmnan Nagar, Chromepet. He owned a lorry used to dispose leather waste from here. He had lent ₹30,000 to Sabari, one of his friends recently. As the former demanded the latter to repay, both had quarrel over this.

On Monday (May 27) night Savari invited Thomas near a temple on Thiruneermalai Salai on the pretext of repaying the amount. Thomas went to the place mentioned by Sabari. Sabari and others attacked him using knives. Thomas fell down in a pool of blood and died on the spot.

Chromepet Police, after recovery of the body began investigation and launched a hunt to nab the suspects.

