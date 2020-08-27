Lorry hijacked near Sriperumbudur traced

The Kancheepuram district police recovered a lorry transporting cigarettes worth over ₹50 lakh that was hijacked in the early hours of Tuesday by unidentified persons. Police are trying to track the stolen consignment and the accused.
According to the police, the lorry left the company warehouse in Ulundai, near Sriperumbudur, with cigarette boxes and was heading towards Perambur on Tuesday. The truck’s driver told police that he was stopped by a car soon after he had left the warehouse.
“He claimed that a few men got down and pulled him out of the lorry. One of them then drove away with the lorry and the others force fed him alcohol before dropping him off near Ponneri. He lodged a complaint only on Wednesday morning,” a police officer said.
A special team was formed by D. Shanmugapriya, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram, and using CCTV camera footage, the lorry sans its consignment was traced to Sholinghur.
“We will nab the accused and retrieve the missing goods soon,” the police officer said.
