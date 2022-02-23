Lorry driver killed in accident in Tiruvallur

Special Correspondent February 23, 2022 13:57 IST

The driver crashed into another lorry that was parked illegally on GNT Highway, early on Wednesday

A 42-year-old truck driver was killed when he hit a vehicle that was parked illegally on the road early on Wednesday morning, in Tiruvallur. The Sipcot Police in Tiruvallur have seized the vehicle and are searching for its driver. A senior official of the Tiruvallur district said S. Venkatesalu, a native of Papanasam in Thanjavur, was working as a lorry driver at a stone cruising unit near Ponneri. The victim, early on Wednesday morning, was proceeding towards Kalahasti in Andhra Pradesh when he crashed into a lorry parked illegally on GNT Highway. The driver, having sustained severe injuries, was rushed to a private hospital and from there to Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai for treatment. However he died without responding to treatment. The Sipcot police will hand over the body to the next of kin after completing the post-mortem.



