Lorry driver in Tiruvallur district electrocuted, dies

A 48-year-old man, working at a construction site, was electrocuted in Narayanapuram village of Tiruvallur district on Tuesday evening. The victim, identified as K. Dasarathan of the same locality, was taken to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

A police official of Tiruvallur Taluk station, which is investigating the case, said Dasarathan was working as a tipper lorry driver for a private contractor. On Tuesday he had brought sand from a quarry in Vellore. As he was operating the vehicle to deposit the sand at the construction site, he failed to see a low-hanging electricity overhead line installed at the. The tipper equipment touched the electricity cable causing the accident.