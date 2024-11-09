Lorry driver crushed to death in road accident in Gummidipoondi

A 62-year-old driver was killed when the lorry he was driving rammed another in Gummidipoondi on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Nagaraj of Nazarathpet. The police said that when Nagaraj was heading to Sri City on Chennai-Kolkata Highway, another lorry in front of him stopped suddenly, and his vehicle rammed it. Nagaraj was crushed to death in the collision. Lakshmanan, 56, the other driver, was injured and sent to the Government Ponneri Hospital for treatment. The Gummidipoondi SIPCOT Police registered a case and investigated.