Lorry driver arrested for murdering cleaner

The two fought over a financial transaction while consuming alcohol

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 05, 2022 18:38 IST

The Guindy police on Monday arrested a 46-year-old lorry driver on charges of murdering a load man over a monetary dispute. 

The police said the victim T. Sivakumar, 47, of Bharathi Nagar in Guindy, was a load man. He was working with S. Senthilkumar, a lorry driver and a native of Tiruvarur district. He borrowed money from him recently.

On Sunday evening, Senthilkumar asked Sivakumar to return his money while the two were consuming alcohol together on Alandur Road. He picked a quarrel when Sivakumar refused to pay. In a fit of rage, Senthilkumar allegedly attacked Sivakumar with an iron rod causing his instantaneous death.

Following a complaint from Sivakumar’s wife, the police arrested Senthilkumar. He has been remanded him in judicial custody.

