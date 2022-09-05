Lorry driver arrested for murdering cleaner

The Guindy police on Monday arrested a 46-year-old lorry driver on charges of murdering a load man over a monetary dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the victim T. Sivakumar, 47, of Bharathi Nagar in Guindy, was a load man. He was working with S. Senthilkumar, a lorry driver and a native of Tiruvarur district. He borrowed money from him recently.

On Sunday evening, Senthilkumar asked Sivakumar to return his money while the two were consuming alcohol together on Alandur Road. He picked a quarrel when Sivakumar refused to pay. In a fit of rage, Senthilkumar allegedly attacked Sivakumar with an iron rod causing his instantaneous death.

Following a complaint from Sivakumar’s wife, the police arrested Senthilkumar. He has been remanded him in judicial custody.