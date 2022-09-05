Lorry driver arrested for murdering cleaner
The two fought over a financial transaction while consuming alcohol
The Guindy police on Monday arrested a 46-year-old lorry driver on charges of murdering a load man over a monetary dispute.
The police said the victim T. Sivakumar, 47, of Bharathi Nagar in Guindy, was a load man. He was working with S. Senthilkumar, a lorry driver and a native of Tiruvarur district. He borrowed money from him recently.
On Sunday evening, Senthilkumar asked Sivakumar to return his money while the two were consuming alcohol together on Alandur Road. He picked a quarrel when Sivakumar refused to pay. In a fit of rage, Senthilkumar allegedly attacked Sivakumar with an iron rod causing his instantaneous death.
Following a complaint from Sivakumar’s wife, the police arrested Senthilkumar. He has been remanded him in judicial custody.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.