Chennai: The police have arrested a 27-year-old man for marrying and impregnating a minor girl.

They were informed by a Child Helpline that the girl was five months pregnant. It was found that the girl’s mother had abandoned her. The minor was impregnated by a lorry driver, who had married her. ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline -1098.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.