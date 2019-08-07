Lorry driver arrested for killing tattoo artist

A lorry driver who allegedly killed a tattoo artist in Anna Nagar West on Sunday night was arrested by the Thirumangalam police on Tuesday.

A heated argument over financial transactions is said to have provoked the suspect to murder the woman, who lived with her partner on 18th Street.

Investigators said Vikas Sharma, 23, of Haryana, taking advantage of his acquaintance with Pinky, 30, met her on Sunday night. The victim’s live-in partner Krishna Bahadur was not at home when the duo entered into an argument.

Sharma, who was in an inebriated condition, stabbed her with a knife and then smothered her to death. When Mr. Bahadur returned home, he found the woman lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom.

He sought the help of some neighbours, who alerted the police.

Pinky was also selling saris in the locality and her antecedents were not known, a police official said and quoted neighbours as saying that strangers often visited her home. Perusal of surveillance cameras in the vicinity showed Sharma walking away from the scene of the crime. Following a tip-off, a special team formed by Thirumangalam Inspector (Law & Order) M. Ravi arrested the suspect in Madhavaram. He was produced in a city court and remanded in judicial custody.

Sharma told investigators that he first inflicted an injury on Pinky. He murdered her when she threatened to call the police, Mr. Ravi said.