ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry driver arrested for assaulting Metrowater junior assistant

May 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ambattur police arrested Raja, a Chennai Metrowater contract lorry driver, for allegedly assaulting A. Ramkumar, a Metrowater junior assistant, at the Surapet filling point. Raja’s tanker was stopped from running illegal trips after the online tracking system and sensors were implemented. This led to an argument that escalated into an alleged attack on Mr. Ramkumar. In his complaint, Mr. Ramkumar had also alleged that Raja damaged the Metrowater office. Meanwhile, the water agency blacklisted the driver from operating tankers on contract as he violated the norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US