Lorry driver arrested for assaulting Metrowater junior assistant

The Ambattur police arrested Raja, a Chennai Metrowater contract lorry driver, for allegedly assaulting A. Ramkumar, a Metrowater junior assistant, at the Surapet filling point. Raja’s tanker was stopped from running illegal trips after the online tracking system and sensors were implemented. This led to an argument that escalated into an alleged attack on Mr. Ramkumar. In his complaint, Mr. Ramkumar had also alleged that Raja damaged the Metrowater office. Meanwhile, the water agency blacklisted the driver from operating tankers on contract as he violated the norms.