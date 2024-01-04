GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lorry catches fire in multiple collision, driver charred

January 04, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old lorry driver was charred to death when three lorries were involved in a collision triggering a blaze in one of them early Thursday morning near Singaperumal Koil. Five other men who were in the vehicles were injured.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrasekar, 37 of Puducherry, who working as a driver. The lorry belonged to Maruthupandi of Dindigul.

Police said a lorry of a private firm was heading to Oragadam from Maraimalai Nagar. While it was on the Chennai-Trichy highway, another lorry rammed it from behind and in the impact, it bumped into another lorry in the front. One of the lorries fell sideways and was dragged to some distance triggering a blaze in which Chandrasekar was charred.

Traffic Investigation Team, Tambaram rushed to the spot. After putting out the fire, Chandrasekar’s body was recovered and sent to Government Hospital, Chengalpattu for post-mortem.

