Lorries eat into road space in school zone

A row of lorries has taken up considerable space on School Road at Valluvar Kottam in Nungambakkam. To be precise, the heavy-vehicles are parked along the compound wall of Government Boys Higher Secondary School which is located on School Road.

The school has around 800 students who reside in the surrounding neighbourhoods, which include Pushpa Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Jambulingam Nagar, Mahalingapuram, Neelakandan Nagar and Tank Bund Colony. Most of the students walk to school; but the approach road to their school is not pedestrian-friendly.

“Lorries keep entering and leaving the School Road frequently. Besides, vehicles from Valluvar Kottam Main Road frequent this stretch,” says K. Vinoth, a resident of Nungambakkam.

Even though School Road has a footpath, it is out of bounds for pedestrians as lorries are parked alongside.

Garbage pile-ups

Dumping of garbage near the entrance of the school is another problem. According to residents, a few months ago, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) removed road-side bins as part of its solid waste management exercise. However, a single bin has been retained. It has been kept near the school. As there are no other bins in the locality, people use the one found near the school.

Repeated requests have been made by the school authorities to the GCC to relocate the bin as it lets out a stench and attracts flies.

In this regard, a Greater Chennai Corporation official says, “The bin will be removed soon. Also, steps will be taken to curb the practice of lorries being parked along School Road.”