Loop Road-Besant Nagar link will cost ₹411 crore, High Court told

Corpn. Commissioner directed to attend hearing on Friday

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday told the Madras High Court that it would cost ₹411 crore to construct a regular vehicular bridge connecting the Marina beach Loop Road with Besant Nagar through an existing broken bridge.

The second Division Bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and M.S. Ramesh were told that alternatively, it would cost only ₹229 crore to construct a much narrow 10-m-wide bridge that could be used only by pedestrians and cyclists.

Wondering what would be the purpose of a narrow bridge that could not be used by motorists, the judges suggested that the Corporation as well as the State government consider building a vehicular bridge since it would help in decongesting traffic on DGS Dhinakaran Road (Greenway’s Road).

The judges also directed Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash to join the court proceedings through video call on Friday to find out whether the contract for supplying 900 smart push carts could be given to two different private firms so that all carts get supplied within three months.

The direction was issued after Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal told the court that the tender for supplying all 900 carts had been given to a firm which had quoted ₹17.20 crore for the job. Though the firm wanted six months to deliver the carts, it had agreed to attempt delivery within three months, he said.

On the other hand, senior counsel R. Silambanan, representing another firm, complained that his client was not given the contract despite offering to supply the carts for just ₹16.44 crore.

It was then, the judges mooted the idea of dividing the contract into two equal halves and wanted to discuss the issue with the Commissioner.

As far as construction of a fish market at the Loop Road was concerned, the judges were told that a report had been obtained from Anna University and submitted to the Centre for getting Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearance.

However, tenders for constructing two foot over bridges at the Loop Road would be floated within two weeks, the Corporation said.