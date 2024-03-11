GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Look-out circular issued against former DGP Rajesh Das 

March 11, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A look-out circular has been issued against former DGP Rajesh Das to prevent him from flying out of the country.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Villupuram, issued a warrant directing the police to bring him in to serve a three-year prison sentence for sexually harassing a woman SP while on duty in February 2021.

Mr. Das sexually harassed the officer, who was part of the security detail of then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during an election campaign. After she lodged a complaint against Mr. Das, the CB-CID investigated the case, and he was charged under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Act, 2002. A fine of ₹10,000 was also imposed on him.

Mr. Das was convicted and sentenced by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram on 16 June, 2023.

A month before his superannuation, the State government in November last year imposed compulsory retirement on him. Subsequently, his appeal against the judgment of the trial court was rejected by the Principal Sessions Court, and his sentence was confirmed.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday issued a warrant against Mr. Das and directed the CB-CID to execute it. CB-CID sources said that Mr. Das was not available in the given address, and his whereabouts were not known. A search is on.

Consequently, a look-out circular was issued to immigration authorities to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.