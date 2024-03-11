Look-out circular issued against former DGP Rajesh Das 

March 11, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A look-out circular has been issued against former DGP Rajesh Das to prevent him from flying out of the country.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Villupuram, issued a warrant directing the police to bring him in to serve a three-year prison sentence for sexually harassing a woman SP while on duty in February 2021.

Mr. Das sexually harassed the officer, who was part of the security detail of then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during an election campaign. After she lodged a complaint against Mr. Das, the CB-CID investigated the case, and he was charged under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Act, 2002. A fine of ₹10,000 was also imposed on him.

Mr. Das was convicted and sentenced by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram on 16 June, 2023.

A month before his superannuation, the State government in November last year imposed compulsory retirement on him. Subsequently, his appeal against the judgment of the trial court was rejected by the Principal Sessions Court, and his sentence was confirmed.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday issued a warrant against Mr. Das and directed the CB-CID to execute it. CB-CID sources said that Mr. Das was not available in the given address, and his whereabouts were not known. A search is on.

Consequently, a look-out circular was issued to immigration authorities to prevent him from fleeing the country.