Look-alikes find the going tough as competition heats up this time

April 09, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - Chennai

In Tamil Nadu, a standard part of electioneering is the deployment of look-alikes. They look or dress up like leaders of the past and promise the voters the moon. But the artists say they are facing challenges.

Dhanasekar, popularly known as ‘Vadivel Sekar’, 47, has been in the field for 28 years. He faces uncertainty over his role during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign. He dresses up like political leaders, including Mr. Modi, former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, and Kollywood comedians. He feels that the intense competition among the artists is affecting his earnings. Last-minute cancellations, low remuneration, and delayed payment make the lives of these artists miserable.

Chandrasaker, who runs a troupe of over 50 dancers and performers, says the going is tough, especially for women. His wife portrays former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

M.G. Anthony, 52, explains, “Artists typically get between ₹2,000 and ₹4,000, including make-up expenses. This is very low. We have been seeking at least ₹5,000. Long hours under the sun are tough too. But it is the admiration of people that keeps us going.”

Artists say the peak booking periods are the Tamil months of Chithirai, Aadi, Thai, Maasi, and Panguni, and sometimes even Vaikasi, when there are temple festivals and carnivals.

M. Venkatachalam, 52, known as ‘Vijayakanth’ Kumar, points to the increased demand for the role of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth after his demise. He adds that the well-paying gigs are occasional; hence, many artists look for other sources of income. This time, he was alongside Premallatha Vijayakanth during her campaign in Vellore district, and he will be with her son Vijaya Prabhakaran, the DMDK candidate in Virudhunagar, from April 10.

Christopher Stenberg, 56, who heads the Tamil Nadu Thiraipada Nagal Natchathira Kalaignargal Nala Sangam based in Coimbatore, says police restrictions affect their shows, even if the events do not involve the prohibited ‘record dance’ acts. “We took up the issues with the AIADMK government before the COVID-19 lockdown, but there was no response,” he adds.