Long wait for rejuvenation of Madurantakam tank to end soon

Madurantakam residents’ long wait for a better source of drinking water and irrigation may soon come to an end. Nearly 80% of the work to improve storage capacity of Madurantakam tank in Chengalpattu district has been finished so far.

The Water Resources Department looks to store water in the tank, one of the largest and ancient tanks in the district, during the northeast monsoon in October. Spread over 1,058 hectares, the tank serves as a source of drinking water and irrigation for an ayacut area of nearly 3,077 hectares. It also feeds about 30 tanks in the district.

After many decades, the project is being executed to rejuvenate the water body with enhanced storage capacity. Residents, who are dependent on the tank for their drinking and irrigation needs, want the work to be accelerated to store water in the next few months.

They recalled that it has been two years since the project started. With the water body dried up for the work, the water level in neighbourhood tanks and groundwater table is depleting and causes concern of water shortage. The local body has sunk borewells in Madurantakam to supply water, residents said.

The WRD is carrying out the ₹172.66-crore-project to improve the existing storage from 530 million cubic feet of water (mcft) to 791 mcft. Work has been completed to repair five weirs, which are structures to let out excess water from the tank. The sixth weir is being replaced with a spillway, a dam-like structure with 12 vents to regulate floodwater when tank reaches full capacity.

Officials of the WRD said the storage capacity would be improved by increasing the full tank level by 0.50 metre instead of desilting. The tank level was earlier raised by 0.6 metre when Madurantakam High Level canal was formed three decades ago.

The ongoing work to remodel weirs and repair sluices would prevent threat of breaches during monsoon. Besides forming the foreshore bund, the project would also strengthen the tank bund for nearly 3 km. The bunds of Nelvoy Maduvu and Kiliyar river, which are two main sources of supply to Madurantakam tank, would also be strengthened.

R. Muralimohan, secretary, Madurantakam Cooperative Sugar Mills Farmers Association, said about 500 families were dependent on the tank for irrigation need compensation as they couldn’t cultivate crops. Petitions were also given to district administration seeking compensation for farmers. Moreover, the tank must be desilted for additional storage capacity and coarse soil must be provided to farmers. Quicker completion of work would also help feed migratory birds visiting Vedanthangal bird sanctuary, he said.

Officials said once the work is completed, the tank would feed irrigation needs thrice a year in about 10 villages. As of now, farmers would have to depend on lift irrigation.

The department had earlier mulled over a proposal to use the tank as buffer source for Chennai.

