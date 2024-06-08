Long wait ends, Chennai airport launches DigiYatra facility

In an end to a long wait, the Chennai International Airport on Thursday joined the list of airports in the country with the DigiYatra facility.

DigiYatra, which was launched two years ago, makes use of the facial recognition technology to facilitate a hassle-free experience for the passengers.

Those who want to use the application has to download it on their mobile phone, enter their name, mobile number, a selfie, Aadhaar and flight details, and create an ID before their trip. On reaching the terminal, the camera at the e-gate will capture the photo of the passenger. A QR code created by the application will have to be scanned at the e-gate. On reaching the terminal, facial scans will be carried out at various checkpoints.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that air passengers won’t be forced to use the technology; that they can opt for it only if they wish to do so. “Since there are separate queues for those who use this facility, they can complete the pre-boarding formalities faster. In a couple of days, we will know how many people are using this service in Chennai,” an official said.

Initially, three airports - New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi - launched this facility. It was gradually launched in other airports too, including Jaipur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Pune, Kochi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.

At Chennai airport, the facility was supposed to have been in place by the end of March, but officials said they were waiting to receive the approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation. Some of the issues the application encountered in a few other airports have been rectified in the system and may not occur in Chennai, another official said.