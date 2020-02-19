Long security queues at Chennai airport irk passengers

Air passengers flying out of Chennai airport are irked as they have had to wait for long periods during security checks in both domestic and international terminals.

Every day, nearly 30,000-40,000 passengers travel through this airport and many of them say the terminals are choked during peak hours; as a result of this, they have to wait from anywhere between half hour to 45 minutes at times. Jeyanthi S, a resident of the city who recently travelled to Hyderabad says, she had to wait to for nearly half hour to finish her security check. “With two bags in hand, by the time I was done with the security check, I was fed up. Either they are terribly understaffed or the authorities are unbelievably slow in checking passengers. For a metro airport like this one, if they don’t resolve this problem at the earliest, passengers will dread coming here,” she said.

Many irate passengers have repeatedly posted pictures of long serpentine queues they stand in and why there is no respite for this problem.

Gautham CB, a passenger posted this on Twitter: “@HardeepSPuri: Sir, Chennai Airport security check is a mess. Queue management in temples are better. There is no orderly. Why can we have more space to do this efficiently? This airport deserves better. Poor @CISFHQrs too. Help them.”

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, the terminal capacity is almost saturated and with the limited space, it is quite a challenge to fix this problem immediately. “We have been taking measures to ease congestion for many months now. As soon as the new modernisation work is complete and the new integrated terminal is opened, such issues will not exit and passengers can easily complete the security check,” an official said.

The phase II modernisation work will be over in another one year, officials said.