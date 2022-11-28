Long queues seen at Tangedco special camps to link Aadhaar with consumer number

November 28, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Long queues were seen at Tangedco offices in the city on Monday, the first day of the special camps being held to help people link their Aadhaar with the electricity consumer number.

The special camps will be held till December 31 across the State. This was done after many people complained that they were finding it difficult to comply with the new rule.

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who inspected a section office at Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai in Alwarpet on Monday, said that even before the special camps were held, 15 lakh consumers under domestic, huts, handlooms, powerlooms and agricultural connections categories had completed the formality online.

He requested the people not to believe rumours that those who link Aadhaar with Tangedco consumer number would lose free 100 units of power and other subsidies enjoyed by huts, handlooms, powerlooms and agricultural connections.

The seeding of Aadhaar with consumer number had been taken up as per the Centre’s directions and to help determine the exact number of domestic and other categories of consumers, the Minister said. Stating that the special camps would be held till December 31, he requested domestic consumers not to rush to the special counters.

Last date extended

A senior official of Tangedco said 20 lakh people had linked the Aadhaar with consumer number till noon on Monday, the first day of the camp throughout the State. Tangedco has announced that bill payments would be accepted till December 31 even in cases of those who have not linked their Aadhaar with the consumer number. However, in several section offices in the city, the consumers were facing difficulties in complying with the new rule because of the heavy online traffic. They were advised to visit the camps the next day.

Also consumers who want to link their Aadhaar details online (https://nsc.tnebltd.gov.in/adharupload/) complained about the digital Aadhaar not getting uploaded and in some cases consumers not getting the one time password (OTP).