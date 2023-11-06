Long pending water supply and drainage schemes in areas along ECR started on Monday

November 06, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some of the long pending schemes to provide drinking water and underground sewerage infrastructure in various areas along the East Coast Road were started on Monday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru laid the foundation stone for the schemes to be carried out in Palavakkam, Neelankarai and Kottivakkam. The ₹418.20-crore project aims to provide 12,776 sewer connections in Kottivakkam, Neelankarai and Palavakkam falling under Sholinganallur zone. Besides 17 sewage pumping stations, the sewer infrastructure would include 164-km-long pipelines and 1,633 machine holes in these localities. This would serve nearly 1.03 lakh residents, said a press release.

Neelankarai residents would soon get piped water supply as the ₹77.03-crore scheme was started on Monday. Many residents recalled that safe drinking water and underground drainage network were their long-standing demands for over a decade now.

Water would be supplied through 22-lakh litre capacity overhead tank and five-lakh litre capacity storage sump. Pipelines running for a distance of nearly 52 km would also be laid as part of the infrastructure.

Srilakshmi Mohan Rao, president, Kazura Garden Residents’ Welfare Association said the work must be completed on time to provide safe drinking water supply to the locality. “We are now getting water supply on alternate days through existing old infrastructure created by the erstwhile local body. Most residents use filtration systems in their houses for drinking water purposes,” she said.

Residents also suggested that contractors must be instructed to complete the works in one locality at a time and roads must be re-laid immediately.

Earlier, Mr.Nehru who laid the foundation stone for the schemes at Neelankarai said the projects would be finished within the project period. He also highlighted various sewerage schemes worth ₹799.32 crore being carried out to benefit seven lakh consumers.

On the upcoming Nemmeli desalination plant with the capacity to treat 150 million litres a day (mld), he said nearly 95% of the work has been completed so far. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin would soon commission the plant.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the work was being being carried out in the city and its fringes to mitigate floods. Storm-water drain network has been constructed for a distance of 876 km in Chennai and road works totalling to 3,000 would soon be completed.

South Chennai Member of Parliament Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R.Priya and Chennai Metrowater Managing Director T.G.Vinay and officials were also present.