GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokesh Raghuraman wins Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for debut work

His book Vishnu Vandhar is a collection of10slice-of-life short stories set in different contexts with nature as a common theme

Published - June 16, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Lokesh Raghuraman

Lokesh Raghuraman | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Lokesh Raghuraman from Tamil Nadu has won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar award for his debut Tamil short story collection Vishnu Vandhar

Every year, the Yuva Puraskar is awarded to young writers for their exceptional works in 24 languages. Mr. Raghuraman is one among seven authors of short story collections who have received the award in 2024.

The recognition came as a pleasant surprise to Mr. Raghuraman. “It was unexpected because I’m not part of any prominent literary or writers’ circle. It’s very easy to brush aside a work from such a writer, but I’m glad that didn’t happen and the merit in my work was recognised,” he told The Hindu.

A native of Tiruvarur district, the 34-year-old author now works as a software engineer in Bengaluru. He dabbled in writing during college but only pursued it seriously after graduating.

Vishnu Vandhar (Salt Publications) was released on January 1, 2023. The ten slice-of-life short stories in the collection are set in different contexts — from an agraharam in Vishnupuram to the Kalrayan Hills in the Eastern Ghats — but have nature as a common theme. In all of them, an aspect of nature – forests, seas, or plants – is used as a metaphor to drive home the message of inclusivity and compassion towards non-human beings.

“If someone were to cut a tree, stories such as these say you and the tree are equal, and [the hope is for] the person raising the axe to hesitate before cutting it down,” he says. Mr. Raghuraman’s second book, Aroma, was recently published by Naran of Salt Publications.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.