Lok Sabha results | DMK establishes comfortable lead in Chennai and neighbouring seats as of 3 p.m.

The DMK-led INDIA bloc established and maintained a comfortable lead in the three Lok Sabha seats in Chennai, and in the three seats adjoining the city: Tiruvallur (SC), Kancheepuram (SC) and Sriperumbudur in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, counting of votes for which is underway on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

According to data available with the Election Commission of India as of 3 p.m., DMK candidate Kalanidhi Veerasamy (incumbent) secured 2,12,371 votes in the Chennai North seat, while his rival R. Manohar of the AIADMK got 67,439 votes and BJP’s Paul Kanagaraj got 56,307 votes.

In Chennai Central, DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran (incumbent) got 1,79,979 votes. The BJP’s Vinoj P. Selvam and DMDK’s B. Parathasarathy got 78,550 and 30,399 votes, respectively.

In Chennai South, DMK’s Thamizhachi Thangapadian (incumbent) got 1,21,271 votes, while BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan polled 80,508 votes and J. Jayavardhan of the AIADMK polled 38,976 votes.

In Sriperumbudur, incumbent MP T.R. Baalu of the DMK secured 3,56,256 votes while G. Premkumar of the AIADMK and V.N. Venugopal of Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) polled 1,30,082 and 89,675 votes, respectively.

Incumbent MP G. Selvam of the DMK secured 3,53,886 votes in the Kancheepuram (SC) seat, while E. Rajasekar of the AIADMK polled 2,20,048 votes and V. Jothi of the PMK got 96,379 votes.

In Tiruvallur (SC), Congress candidate Sasikanth Senthil (part of the DMK alliance) secured 3,51,548 votes against K. Nallathambi of the DMDK who got 1,03,210 votes and Pon. V. Balaganapathy of the BJP who polled 1,01,127 votes.

