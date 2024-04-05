Lok Sabha polls | T.N. goes all out to woo first-time voters

April 05, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - CHENNAI

District administrations in Tamil Nadu are going all out to target first-time voters this year, for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts are all trying to out-do each other with colourful campaigns to create awareness about voting and to ensure first-time voters exercise their franchise. From surfers spreading the message to getting an anthem sung by popular playback singer Mano, the district administrations are bent on capturing the attention of the 18+ category of voters.

In Kancheepuram, an aquatic chess competition was conducted with the District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan inaugurating the games. “The target audience was student-sportspersons here. We are hoping that they will take home the message of 100% voting,” she said. The Kancheepuram Parliamentary Constituency, which has 30,019 voters in the 18–19 year category, also plans more college visits and rallies for students.

The Tiruvallur Parliamentary constituency, which has over 34,000 voters in 18–19 year category, has been reaching out to first-time voters too. A bus has been visiting colleges and crowded places to educate those in this age group.

“In the run-up to the elections we are aiming at getting all eligible persons to cast their vote. For young voters, their first experience at voting makes a lasting impression about their rights, and the democratic process, which is why we are providing them information about the history of elections and the process of voting,” said Tiruvallur Collector T. Prabhushankar. The district administration here made a professional election anthem, sung by playback singer Mano, which can be downloaded and used as a mobile ring tone.

Chengalpattu district, which has a lovely coastline, used the surfers of Kovalam to create awareness among visitors. Boats were also used for the awareness campaign. At least 10 selfie points have been placed to attract first-time voters to take photographs. A flash mob was also held at a mall on OMR, as part of the campaign to attract first-time voters. The District Collector S. Arunraj’s message, urging young voters to exercise their democratic right, is being played in film theatres.

T. Archanna, a college student, who attended an awareness campaign, said that she had formed an idea as to whom she should vote for, though she was not interested in politics.

