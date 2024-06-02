GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha polls | General observers appointed in Chennai ahead of counting day

All six observers visited Chennai on Sunday, June 2, prior to counting day on June 4

Updated - June 02, 2024 04:48 pm IST

Published - June 02, 2024 04:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel seen at in front of Anna University’s Government Engineering College, Guindy, one of the counting centres in Chennai. File photograph

Police personnel seen at in front of Anna University’s Government Engineering College, Guindy, one of the counting centres in Chennai. File photograph | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R

Following the Election Commission of India’s order, general observers were appointed on Sunday, June 2, 2024, for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on June 4, for the Parliamentary constituencies: South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: EC asks Jairam Ramesh to share details of claim on Shah calling up DMs; BJP, SKM win big in Arunachal, Sikkim

In North Chennai, observers Kartikay Dhanji Budhdhabhatti (mobile number: 9445910953) for Thiruvottiyur, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar assembly constituencies, and Rajesh Kumar (mobile number 9445910932) for Perambur, Kolathur and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar have been appointed.

In Central Chennai, Jitendra Kakuste (mobile number: 9445910940) will oversee Villivakkam, Egmore, and Harbour, and D. Suresh (mobile number: 9445910956) will handle Chepauk-Triplicane, Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar.

For South Chennai, Muddada Ravichandra (mobile number 9445910957) will monitor counting for Virugambakkam, Saidapet, and T. Nagar assembly constituencies, and Mohammed Shafiq Chak (mobile number 94459 10945) has been appointed for Mylapore, Velachery and Sholinganallur.

The observers visited Chennai on Sunday, in preparation for counting day.

